Could This Be One of the Cheapest Stocks in the Market? Its Leaders Think So

Real estate stocks haven't exactly been the best performers in the past year or so, and that's especially true when it comes to malls and other retail real estate. However, Simon Property Group's (NYSE: SPG) management team recently gave a presentation that made some bold claims about just how attractive the real estate investment trust's (REIT's) stock has become.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of June 13, 2023. The video was published on June 14, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Simon Property Group

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Simon Property Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool recommends Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.