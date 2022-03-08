Could This Be a Game Changer for Intel?

Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), an update on its agreement to acquire Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM), and how Tower can benefit Intel in its plan to be a leading chip manufacturer. Here are some highlights from the video.

Tower Semiconductor is a leading foundry for analog semiconductor solutions. Intel has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Tower Semiconductor at $54 per share. It's expected to be an all-cash deal funded by Intel's balance sheet and should close in approximately 12 months.

Intel will gain additional foundries, as Tower Semiconductor currently operates seven foundries globally -- two in Israel, two in the USA, and three in Japan. Intel will also add new technology and engineers and potentially new customers.

The acquisition makes perfect sense for Intel's current plan to become a leading semiconductor manufacturer. Intel has recently invested in numerous new foundries in the USA and Europe.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closed market prices of March 4, 2022. The video was published on March 4, 2022.



