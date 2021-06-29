Could This Be a Big Risk for NVIDIA Stock?

In today's video I look at recent news for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). The stock price is reaching new highs, but could this be increasing the risk for stockholders? Below I share a few highlights from the video.

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) MediaTek (OTC: MDTKF) It was recently reported that, andare backing the NVIDIA acquisition of Arm. Each company has its reasons for supporting the acquisition. Still, the widespread consensus is that this acquisition will help accelerate innovation and adoption of the Arm-based technology, which can fuel the growth of numerous companies. The excitement of the upcoming stock split and the backing for the Arm acquisition by major semiconductor companies has fueled the stock price to reach new levels. Now NVIDIA could risk seeing a downturn in stock if any negative news comes out toward the acquisition. Long-term investors should remember stock prices go up and down. Trying to time the market can lead to missed opportunities.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closed prices of June 28, 2021. The video was published on June 28, 2021.



