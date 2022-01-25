Could The Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Utah Medical Products is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$350m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Utah Medical Products.

NasdaqGS:UTMD Ownership Breakdown January 25th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Utah Medical Products?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Utah Medical Products already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Utah Medical Products' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:UTMD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 6.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. FMR LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.7% and 6.3% of the stock. In addition, we found that Kevin Cornwell, the CEO has 5.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Utah Medical Products

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Utah Medical Products, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$23m worth of stock in the US$350m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 22% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Utah Medical Products .

