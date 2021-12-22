Markets
Could the Trucking Market Be This Company's Next Venture?

In this segment of "Industry Focus" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 2, Fool analyst Nick Sciple mentions the trucking business as a future opportunity for XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL).

Nick Sciple: That's interesting. Maybe that's a potential market that XPEL could expand to in the future in trucking.

I think so far they've stuck on the high-end and part of that is, one thing we didn't mention on the show. If you're going to full car coverage with this paint protection film, you're paying 4 to $6,000, which is very, very expensive if you're doing the full car. Although you can get a limited partial coverage of the vehicle that maybe it's a little bit more cost-effective.

I think for the trucking market, probably be a little bit more price-sensitive than the guy driving the Lamborghini or the Ferrari, but certainly a potential opportunity.

