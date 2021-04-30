Could The TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$128m, TDH Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TDH Holdings.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TDH Holdings?

NasdaqCM:PETZ Ownership Breakdown April 30th 2021

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. TDH Holdings might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NasdaqCM:PETZ Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in TDH Holdings. With a 49% stake, CEO Dandan Liu is the largest shareholder. The second and third largest shareholders are Philip Zou and Yi Zou, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 9.8%.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of TDH Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of TDH Holdings, Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own US$99m worth of shares in the US$128m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over TDH Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TDH Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - TDH Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

