Could The SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

SRAX is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$132m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SRAX.

NasdaqGM:SRAX Ownership Breakdown February 8th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SRAX?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

SRAX already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SRAX, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:SRAX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 6.6% of SRAX shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Continental General Insurance Company, Asset Management Arm is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.1% of shares outstanding. Whitefort Capital Management, LP is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Christopher Lahiji holds about 5.7% of the company stock. Christopher Lahiji, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. In addition, we found that Christopher Miglino, the CEO has 3.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of SRAX

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of SRAX, Inc.. Insiders have a US$14m stake in this US$132m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 56% stake in SRAX, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SRAX better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for SRAX you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

