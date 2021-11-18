Could The Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ:SHQA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$279m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Shelter Acquisition Corporation I.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shelter Acquisition Corporation I?

NasdaqCM:SHQA Ownership Breakdown November 18th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Shelter Acquisition Corporation I. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Shelter Acquisition Corporation I's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:SHQA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 18th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 5.9% of Shelter Acquisition Corporation I shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Shelter Sponsor LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.9% and 3.8% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Shelter Acquisition Corporation I

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that Shelter Acquisition Corporation I insiders own under 1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about US$2.0m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$279m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 49% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Shelter Acquisition Corporation I. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 19%, of the Shelter Acquisition Corporation I stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Shelter Acquisition Corporation I better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.