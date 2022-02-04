Could The ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

ServiceSource International is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$101m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ServiceSource International.

NasdaqGS:SREV Ownership Breakdown February 4th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ServiceSource International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that ServiceSource International does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ServiceSource International's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:SREV Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 36% of ServiceSource International. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Edenbrook Capital Partners, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.5% and 8.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Gary Moore directly holds 1.0% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of ServiceSource International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in ServiceSource International, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$101m, and insiders have US$2.6m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ServiceSource International. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ServiceSource International that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

