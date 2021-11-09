Could The Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$7.8b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers?

NYSE:RBA Ownership Breakdown November 9th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:RBA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. The company's largest shareholder is MFS Investment Management, Inc., with ownership of 11%. Janus Henderson Group plc is the second largest shareholder owning 5.7% of common stock, and Riverbridge Partners, LLC holds about 4.2% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated in their own names. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own US$7.3m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 14% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

