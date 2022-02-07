Could The Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Nature's Sunshine Products is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$342m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Nature's Sunshine Products.

NasdaqCM:NATR Ownership Breakdown February 7th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nature's Sunshine Products?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Nature's Sunshine Products. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Nature's Sunshine Products' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:NATR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 23% of Nature's Sunshine Products. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 5.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Terrence Moorehead, the CEO has 1.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Nature's Sunshine Products

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$342m, and insiders have US$13m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Nature's Sunshine Products. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 15% of Nature's Sunshine Products. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

