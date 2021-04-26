Could The Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Medallion Financial is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$193m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Medallion Financial.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Medallion Financial?

NasdaqGS:MFIN Ownership Breakdown April 26th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Medallion Financial does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Medallion Financial's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:MFIN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Medallion Financial. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Medallion Financial's case, its President, Andrew Murstein, is the largest shareholder, holding 8.1% of shares outstanding. Alvin Murstein is the second largest shareholder owning 6.8% of common stock, and KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc holds about 4.4% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Alvin Murstein is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Medallion Financial

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Medallion Financial Corp.. Insiders have a US$35m stake in this US$193m business. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a substantial 51% stake in Medallion Financial, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Medallion Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Medallion Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

