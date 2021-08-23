Could The Market Be Wrong About Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Worthington Industries' (NYSE:WOR) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Worthington Industries' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Worthington Industries is:

48% = US$741m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.48 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Worthington Industries' Earnings Growth And 48% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Worthington Industries has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 16% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 29% net income growth seen by Worthington Industries over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Worthington Industries' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same period.

NYSE:WOR Past Earnings Growth August 23rd 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Worthington Industries fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Worthington Industries Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Worthington Industries' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 26%, meaning the company retains 74% of its income. So it seems that Worthington Industries is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Worthington Industries is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 26%. However, Worthington Industries' future ROE is expected to decline to 13% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Worthington Industries' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

