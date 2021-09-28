Could The Market Be Wrong About Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.0%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Vista Outdoor's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vista Outdoor is:

41% = US$328m ÷ US$801m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.41 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Vista Outdoor's Earnings Growth And 41% ROE

First thing first, we like that Vista Outdoor has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 31% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 13% net income growth seen by Vista Outdoor over the past five years. growth

As a next step, we compared Vista Outdoor's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 7.5%.

NYSE:VSTO Past Earnings Growth September 28th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Vista Outdoor's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Vista Outdoor Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Vista Outdoor doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Vista Outdoor's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

