Could The Market Be Wrong About Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Univar Solutions' (NYSE:UNVR) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.6% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Univar Solutions' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Univar Solutions is:

23% = US$585m ÷ US$2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.23.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Univar Solutions' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Univar Solutions has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 22%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. As a result, Univar Solutions' remarkable 45% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

As a next step, we compared Univar Solutions' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 16%.

NYSE:UNVR Past Earnings Growth September 12th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in.

Is Univar Solutions Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Univar Solutions doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Univar Solutions' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

