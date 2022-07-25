Could The Market Be Wrong About Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Ulta Beauty's (NASDAQ:ULTA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 2.8% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Ulta Beauty's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ulta Beauty is:

62% = US$1.1b ÷ US$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.62 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ulta Beauty's Earnings Growth And 62% ROE

To begin with, Ulta Beauty has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 32% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Ulta Beauty's moderate 7.9% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Ulta Beauty's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 31% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:ULTA Past Earnings Growth July 25th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ULTA? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Ulta Beauty Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Ulta Beauty doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ulta Beauty's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

