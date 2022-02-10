Could The Market Be Wrong About Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 15% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tilly's' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tilly's is:

32% = US$61m ÷ US$193m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.32.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Tilly's' Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Tilly's has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 31%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. So, Tilly's' moderate 16% growth over the past five years was probably backed by the high ROE.

Next, on comparing Tilly's' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

NYSE:TLYS Past Earnings Growth February 10th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is TLYS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TLYS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Tilly's Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Tilly's doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Tilly's' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

