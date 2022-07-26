Could The Market Be Wrong About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 32%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hain Celestial Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hain Celestial Group is:

10% = US$115m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Hain Celestial Group's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Hain Celestial Group seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. This probably goes some way in explaining Hain Celestial Group's moderate 15% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Hain Celestial Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:HAIN Past Earnings Growth July 26th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Hain Celestial Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hain Celestial Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Hain Celestial Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Hain Celestial Group's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

