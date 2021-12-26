Could The Market Be Wrong About The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 19% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Buckle (NYSE:BKE). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Buckle's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Buckle is:

45% = US$237m ÷ US$526m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.45.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Buckle's Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

First thing first, we like that Buckle has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 31% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Buckle's moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Buckle's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

NYSE:BKE Past Earnings Growth December 26th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Buckle fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Buckle Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Buckle has a three-year median payout ratio of 49%, which implies that it retains the remaining 51% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Buckle has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Buckle's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

