Could The Market Be Wrong About Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 10.0% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Semtech's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Semtech is:

15% = US$106m ÷ US$718m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Semtech's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Semtech's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Semtech's moderate 8.9% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Semtech's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:SMTC Past Earnings Growth January 10th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is SMTC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Semtech Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Semtech doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Semtech's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

