Could The Market Be Wrong About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 37% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Schnitzer Steel Industries' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Schnitzer Steel Industries is:

21% = US$205m ÷ US$968m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Schnitzer Steel Industries' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To start with, Schnitzer Steel Industries' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 16% seen over the past five years by Schnitzer Steel Industries.

We then compared Schnitzer Steel Industries' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 24% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:SCHN Past Earnings Growth July 21st 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Schnitzer Steel Industries fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Schnitzer Steel Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Schnitzer Steel Industries' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 20% (implying that it retains 80% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, Schnitzer Steel Industries has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 14% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Schnitzer Steel Industries' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

