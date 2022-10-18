Could The Market Be Wrong About ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) has had a rough three months with its share price down 4.3%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ResMed's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ResMed is:

23% = US$779m ÷ US$3.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of ResMed's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that ResMed has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, ResMed was able to see a decent net income growth of 16% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between ResMed's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 19% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is RMD fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is ResMed Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 46% (implying that the company retains 54% of its profits), it seems that ResMed is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, ResMed is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 26% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that ResMed's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

