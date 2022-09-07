Could The Market Be Wrong About PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.6%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study PTC's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PTC is:

23% = US$499m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

PTC's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that PTC has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, PTC's considerable five year net income growth of 67% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that PTC's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 25% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:PTC Past Earnings Growth September 7th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if PTC is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is PTC Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that PTC doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that PTC's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

