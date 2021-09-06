Could The Market Be Wrong About Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Ovid Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:OVID) recent performance, when its stock has declined 21% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Ovid Therapeutics' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ovid Therapeutics is:

59% = US$122m ÷ US$207m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.59 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ovid Therapeutics' Earnings Growth And 59% ROE

To begin with, Ovid Therapeutics has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Ovid Therapeutics' moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Ovid Therapeutics' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 24% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:OVID Past Earnings Growth September 6th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Ovid Therapeutics fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ovid Therapeutics Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Ovid Therapeutics' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



