Could The Market Be Wrong About Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 8.0% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Nova's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nova is:

23% = US$122m ÷ US$523m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Nova's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Nova has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 19% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 21% net income growth seen by Nova was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

Next, on comparing Nova's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 26% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:NVMI Past Earnings Growth September 8th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Nova's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Nova Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Nova doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Nova's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

