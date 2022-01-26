Could The Market Be Wrong About Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 9.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Mueller Industries' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mueller Industries is:

34% = US$386m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.34.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Mueller Industries' Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

To begin with, Mueller Industries has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 10% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Mueller Industries' considerable five year net income growth of 23% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Mueller Industries' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:MLI Past Earnings Growth January 26th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Mueller Industries is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Mueller Industries Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Mueller Industries has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 19%, meaning that it has the remaining 81% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Mueller Industries is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Mueller Industries has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Mueller Industries' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth.

