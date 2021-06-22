Could The Market Be Wrong About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 3.5%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Kinsale Capital Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kinsale Capital Group is:

20% = US$115m ÷ US$588m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.20 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kinsale Capital Group's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Kinsale Capital Group seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Kinsale Capital Group's exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Kinsale Capital Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:KNSL Past Earnings Growth June 22nd 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Kinsale Capital Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Kinsale Capital Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kinsale Capital Group has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 13%, meaning that it has the remaining 87% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Kinsale Capital Group is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Kinsale Capital Group has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Kinsale Capital Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

