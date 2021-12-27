Could The Market Be Wrong About Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Innovative Solutions and Support's (NASDAQ:ISSC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.8% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Innovative Solutions and Support's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Innovative Solutions and Support is:

21% = US$5.1m ÷ US$25m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.21 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Innovative Solutions and Support's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To start with, Innovative Solutions and Support's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 13%. This certainly adds some context to Innovative Solutions and Support's decent 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Innovative Solutions and Support's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 12% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:ISSC Past Earnings Growth December 27th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Innovative Solutions and Support is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Innovative Solutions and Support Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Innovative Solutions and Support's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Innovative Solutions and Support.

