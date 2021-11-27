Could The Market Be Wrong About Information Analysis Incorporated (NASDAQ:IAIC) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 14% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Information Analysis (NASDAQ:IAIC). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Information Analysis' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Information Analysis is:

10% = US$578k ÷ US$5.6m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Information Analysis' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Information Analysis' ROE looks acceptable. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 17%, we aren't very excited. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 29% net income growth reported by Information Analysis over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Information Analysis' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 17%.

NasdaqCM:IAIC Past Earnings Growth November 27th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Information Analysis fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Information Analysis Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Information Analysis doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Information Analysis' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Information Analysis.

