Could The Market Be Wrong About Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Illumina's (NASDAQ:ILMN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.2% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Illumina's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Illumina is:

14% = US$656m ÷ US$4.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Illumina's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Illumina seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 17%. This probably goes some way in explaining Illumina's moderate 12% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then performed a comparison between Illumina's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Illumina's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Illumina Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Illumina's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

