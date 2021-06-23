Could The Market Be Wrong About Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) has had a rough month with its share price down 3.6%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Hubbell's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hubbell is:

17% = US$359m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.17.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hubbell's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Hubbell seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 12%. This certainly adds some context to Hubbell's decent 8.3% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Hubbell's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 8.9% in the same period.

NYSE:HUBB Past Earnings Growth June 23rd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is HUBB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HUBB is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Hubbell Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Hubbell has a three-year median payout ratio of 49%, which implies that it retains the remaining 51% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Hubbell is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 41% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Hubbell is predicted to rise to 22% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Hubbell's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

