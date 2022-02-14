Could The Market Be Wrong About Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Hello Group's (NASDAQ:MOMO) recent performance, when its stock has declined 27% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hello Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hello Group is:

13% = CN¥2.0b ÷ CN¥15b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Hello Group's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Hello Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Hello Group's moderate 9.7% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Hello Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 21% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Hello Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Hello Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Hello Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

