Could The Market Be Wrong About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Fox Factory Holding's (NASDAQ:FOXF) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.3% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Fox Factory Holding's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fox Factory Holding is:

18% = US$183m ÷ US$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Fox Factory Holding's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Fox Factory Holding's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Fox Factory Holding's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Fox Factory Holding's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:FOXF Past Earnings Growth October 4th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Fox Factory Holding fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Fox Factory Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Fox Factory Holding doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Fox Factory Holding's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

