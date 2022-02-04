Could The Market Be Wrong About Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 6.7% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Cigna (NYSE:CI). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Cigna's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cigna is:

18% = US$8.4b ÷ US$47b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Cigna's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Cigna seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Cigna's significant 34% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cigna's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:CI Past Earnings Growth February 4th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Cigna Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Cigna's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 0.3%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 100% of its profits. So it looks like Cigna is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Cigna is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 18% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Cigna's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

