Could The Market Be Wrong About Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 6.6% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Central Garden & Pet's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Central Garden & Pet is:

12% = US$153m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Central Garden & Pet's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Central Garden & Pet seems to have a respectable ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 21%, we aren't very excited. Although, we can see that Central Garden & Pet saw a modest net income growth of 17% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Central Garden & Pet's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 10%.

NasdaqGS:CENT Past Earnings Growth December 1st 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CENT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Central Garden & Pet Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Central Garden & Pet doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Central Garden & Pet's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

