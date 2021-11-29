Could The Market Be Wrong About ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 5.0% over the past week, it is easy to disregard ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on ANSYS' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ANSYS is:

11% = US$467m ÷ US$4.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

ANSYS' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, ANSYS seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. This certainly adds some context to ANSYS' moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that ANSYS' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 19% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:ANSS Past Earnings Growth November 29th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if ANSYS is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is ANSYS Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

ANSYS doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with ANSYS' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

