Could The Market Be Wrong About Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 19% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Amkor Technology's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Amkor Technology is:

22% = US$696m ÷ US$3.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.22.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Amkor Technology's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To begin with, Amkor Technology seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Amkor Technology's exceptional 30% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Amkor Technology's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 26% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:AMKR Past Earnings Growth September 14th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is AMKR fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Amkor Technology Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Amkor Technology's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 6.3% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (94%) of its profits. So it looks like Amkor Technology is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Amkor Technology only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 7.2% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Amkor Technology's future ROE will be 19% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Amkor Technology's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

