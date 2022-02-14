Could The JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$503m, JOFF Fintech Acquisition is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about JOFF Fintech Acquisition.

NasdaqCM:JOFF Ownership Breakdown February 14th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About JOFF Fintech Acquisition?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at JOFF Fintech Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:JOFF Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in JOFF Fintech Acquisition. Our data shows that Joff Fintech Holdings Lp is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 4.5% of common stock, and HGC Investment Management Inc. holds about 4.4% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over JOFF Fintech Acquisition. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand JOFF Fintech Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for JOFF Fintech Acquisition you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

