Could The Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$427m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Hersha Hospitality Trust.

NYSE:HT Ownership Breakdown February 12th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hersha Hospitality Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hersha Hospitality Trust's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:HT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 14%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.8% and 5.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Jay Shah, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Hersha Hospitality Trust

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust. Insiders have a US$61m stake in this US$427m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Hersha Hospitality Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hersha Hospitality Trust that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

