Could The Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$112m, Greenland Technologies Holding is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Greenland Technologies Holding.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greenland Technologies Holding?

NasdaqCM:GTEC Ownership Breakdown November 20th 2021

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Greenland Technologies Holding, for yourself, below.

NasdaqCM:GTEC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 20th 2021

Greenland Technologies Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Peter Zuguang Wang, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 59%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 1.1% and 0.2% of the stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Raymond Z. Wang is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Greenland Technologies Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of US$112m, that means they have US$68m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 39% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Greenland Technologies Holding (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

