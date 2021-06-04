Could The Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$225m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Glory Star New Media Group Holdings.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings?

NasdaqCM:GSMG Ownership Breakdown June 4th 2021

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings' earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

NasdaqCM:GSMG Earnings and Revenue Growth June 4th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings. With a 29% stake, CEO Bing Zhang is the largest shareholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 8.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own US$150m worth of shares in the US$225m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 33% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Glory Star New Media Group Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Glory Star New Media Group Holdings (including 1 which is concerning) .

