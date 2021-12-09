Could The GigCapital4, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIG) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in GigCapital4, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$461m, GigCapital4 is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GigCapital4.

NasdaqCM:GIG Ownership Breakdown December 9th 2021

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GigCapital4?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that GigCapital4 does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of GigCapital4, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:GIG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 9th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. GigCapital4 is not owned by hedge funds. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In GigCapital4's case, its Top Key Executive, Avishay Katz, is the largest shareholder, holding 19% of shares outstanding. Goldman Sachs Group, Investment Banking and Securities Investments is the second largest shareholder owning 2.5% of common stock, and HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited holds about 2.2% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 18 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of GigCapital4

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of GigCapital4, Inc.. Insiders have a US$90m stake in this US$461m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over GigCapital4. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

