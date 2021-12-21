Could The Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Fisker has a market capitalization of US$4.9b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Fisker.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fisker?

NYSE:FSR Ownership Breakdown December 21st 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Fisker does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Fisker's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:FSR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Fisker. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Fisker's case, its Top Key Executive, Geeta Gupta-Fisker, is the largest shareholder, holding 23% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 23% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.5% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Henrik Fisker is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 53% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Fisker

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Fisker Inc.. Insiders own US$2.3b worth of shares in the US$4.9b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Fisker. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Fisker (including 1 which is concerning) .

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

