Could The Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$1.5b, Enterprise Financial Services is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Enterprise Financial Services.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Enterprise Financial Services?

NasdaqGS:EFSC Ownership Breakdown June 14th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Enterprise Financial Services does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Enterprise Financial Services' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:EFSC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 14th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Enterprise Financial Services is not owned by hedge funds. EARNEST Partners, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.6% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.7% and 4.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 19 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Enterprise Financial Services

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$45m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Enterprise Financial Services. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Enterprise Financial Services that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

