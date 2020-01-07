Could the Consensus on the Fed for 2020 be Wrong?

Back in the 1980s, when I started in the interbank forex market, “transparency” was a dirty word for central bankers. All of them, but the Fed in particular under Alan Greenspan in the latter part of the decade, looked for market impact from their actions, so rarely if ever directly signaled their intentions. Thankfully that has changed and FOMC members now openly discuss not only the reasons for the decisions they make, but also what they are planning for the future. Ultimately, the Fed’s job is to serve us, the people, so openness and transparency are good things, but is it possible that they have gone too far and that that is leading to the market drawing questionable conclusions?

The conclusion that the market has reached for 2020 is pretty obvious to those who follow bonds.

The consensus view is that rates will remain steady early in the year, then more easing is possible in the second half. That is perfectly understandable in this era of Fed transparency, as that is what multiple board members have said will happen. Most of them have not gone so far as to predict cuts later in the year, but have expressed satisfaction with where we now are and expressed the view that the hike in late 2018 was a mistake, as Chicago Fed chief Charles Evans did recently in an interview. More importantly still in most people’s eyes, the Fed’s "dot plot," which indicates where members anticipate rates being in the future, suggests stability this year. Consensus, then, is not a surprise.

When it comes to financial markets though, consensus always scares me. When everybody thinks the same way, everybody is positioned the same way, and if things don’t go as planned, the rush to get out can quickly become a crushing stampede.

But, you might say, this is a decision that will be made by the Fed and the majority of FOMC members see it that way, so why wouldn’t it work out? Well, I would remind you that back in Q4 2018, the majority favored a hike that is now seen as a mistake. The FOMC has always been rightly proud of the fact that they make decisions based on data and conditions, so reserve the right to change their minds at any time. Why is this year any different?

The problem is that all this transparency leads to frequent repetition of the prevailing view, and the more we hear it repeated, the more immovable it seems. Repetition, however, doesn’t equal certainty. If anything, people tend to repeat things to reassure themselves when they are doubting their own actions. That may not be the case here, but FOMC members saying that they have it right at the moment should surprise nobody, and really tells us nothing. If they didn’t think these levels were right, we wouldn’t be here. That doesn’t mean, however, that they will feel the same way all year.

For stock investors, that creates a dilemma. For the market to continue rising, we need to see good economic conditions and strong growth, but that might prompt a policy reversal from the Fed that would send stocks lower. This round of cuts, after all, was a “precautionary” measure, as were the hikes in 2018. With record low unemployment, reasonable growth and an improving trade picture, it wouldn’t take much to make a precautionary rate hike seem once again like a good idea.

I am not necessarily saying that a rate hike is imminent, just that it isn’t completely out of the question, no matter how many times FOMC members may say that they believe that they are in a good place right now. Transparency demands that they all give us their current opinions, but, as we learned this year, those opinions can change rapidly.

