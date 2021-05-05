Could The Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Cogent Biosciences is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$343m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cogent Biosciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cogent Biosciences?

NasdaqGS:COGT Ownership Breakdown May 5th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Cogent Biosciences. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Cogent Biosciences' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:COGT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Cogent Biosciences is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Perceptive Advisors LLC, with ownership of 8.3%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.0% and 4.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Cogent Biosciences

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Cogent Biosciences, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$11m worth of stock in the US$343m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 10% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 8.3%, private equity firms could influence the Cogent Biosciences board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Cogent Biosciences .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

