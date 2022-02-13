Could The Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$746m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition.

NYSE:BOAC Ownership Breakdown February 13th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:BOAC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 13% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's CEO C. Wilder is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 4.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Naya Capital Management UK Limited and Brahman Capital Corp. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just US$746m, and insiders have US$149m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

