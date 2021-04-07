Could The Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Apollo Medical Holdings isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$1.2b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Apollo Medical Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Apollo Medical Holdings?

NasdaqCM:AMEH Ownership Breakdown April 7th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Apollo Medical Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Apollo Medical Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:AMEH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 7th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Apollo Medical Holdings. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Allied Physicians of California IPA with 41% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Thomas Lam and Kenneth Sim, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.1%. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Apollo Medical Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.. Insiders own US$228m worth of shares in the US$1.2b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 25% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 41%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Apollo Medical Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Apollo Medical Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

