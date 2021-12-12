Could The Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$183m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aeglea BioTherapeutics?

NasdaqGM:AGLE Ownership Breakdown December 12th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Aeglea BioTherapeutics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:AGLE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 12th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 14% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that OrbiMed Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder with 8.1% of shares outstanding. Adage Capital Management, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.1% of common stock, and Baker Bros. Advisors LP holds about 6.9% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Anthony Quinn is the owner of 1.1% of the company's shares.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$2.5m worth of stock in the US$183m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 19%, private equity firms could influence the Aeglea BioTherapeutics board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Aeglea BioTherapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

