Could The AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$496m, AEA-Bridges Impact is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AEA-Bridges Impact.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AEA-Bridges Impact?

NYSE:IMPX Ownership Breakdown April 21st 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

AEA-Bridges Impact already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AEA-Bridges Impact, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:IMPX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 21st 2021

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 7.2% of AEA-Bridges Impact. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Aea-Bridges Impact Sponsor Llc is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.0% by the third-largest shareholder. John Garcia, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of AEA-Bridges Impact

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$25m worth of the US$496m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 31% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over AEA-Bridges Impact. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 20%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - AEA-Bridges Impact has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

